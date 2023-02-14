Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.