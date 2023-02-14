Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $85.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.