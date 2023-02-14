Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 669,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile



Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

