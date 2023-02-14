Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,080. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.7 %

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

LPG opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $941.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $23.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.20%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

