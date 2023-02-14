Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,868.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,524 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,624,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174,592 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,938.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,958.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 115,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,808.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 48,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

