Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $33.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 172,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 426,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 30.1% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 194,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

