Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ennis worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE EBF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $553.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.