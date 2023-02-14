Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 352.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $24.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

