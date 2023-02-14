Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,919.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

