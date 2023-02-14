First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

