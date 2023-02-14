Five Oceans Advisors Has $2.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average of $249.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

