FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $210.34 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

