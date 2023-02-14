Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Fluor worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 593.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

