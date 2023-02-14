FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 249,825 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of FreightCar America worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 105.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 10,600 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

