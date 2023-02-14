Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.5 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

