Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

