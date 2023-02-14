Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 49,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 143,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 172,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 426,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average of $249.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

