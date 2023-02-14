H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H World Group were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in H World Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.