Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 965.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.