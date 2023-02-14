Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

