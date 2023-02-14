Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Heska worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

HSKA opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $888.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

