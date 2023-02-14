HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,491.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

