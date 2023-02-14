Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HLT opened at $149.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $15,880,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

