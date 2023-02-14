Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -1,828.57%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

