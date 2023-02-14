H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.