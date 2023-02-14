Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

