Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ichor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ichor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

