IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,506 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $107,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 209,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.