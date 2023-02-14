IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 403 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

