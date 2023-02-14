IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 633 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

