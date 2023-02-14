IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 779 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.