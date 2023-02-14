IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 800 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 242,248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GLTR opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $107.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.