IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 2.2 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.