IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $479.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

