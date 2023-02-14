IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,165,359. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,644.80 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

