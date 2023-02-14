IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.0% in the third quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.