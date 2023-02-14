IFP Advisors Inc Buys 11,693 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 35,433.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $116,707,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

