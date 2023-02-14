IFP Advisors Inc Buys 179 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.