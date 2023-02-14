IFP Advisors Inc Buys 219 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

