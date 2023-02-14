IFP Advisors Inc Buys 370 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

