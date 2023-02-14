IFP Advisors Inc Buys 453 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 56.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 115.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Generac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.