IFP Advisors Inc Buys 99 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,112.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $991.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

