IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 202.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

