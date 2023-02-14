IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $15,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $3,226,357 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

