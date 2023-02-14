IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $359.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

