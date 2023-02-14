IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 1,124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,279.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.