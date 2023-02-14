IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

