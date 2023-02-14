IFP Advisors Inc Has $237,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

