IFP Advisors Inc Has $241,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after buying an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 631,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,760 shares of company stock worth $5,525,172. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

