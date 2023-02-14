IFP Advisors Inc Has $245,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

